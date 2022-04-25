PBKS vs CSK: 6 records waiting to be broken in Agarwal vs Jadeja face-off
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja needs to score 23 runs more to complete 2500 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK opener Robin Uthappa needs 51 runs more to become the 6th batter to score 5000 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 53 runs to take his run-tally across 1000 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan needs two runs more to become the 2nd batter after Virat Kohli to complete 6000 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
PBKS batter Jonny Bairstow needs to hit four more sixes to reach the tally of 50 IPL sixes.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal is 11 sixes shy from taking his six tally in IPL to a century.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI