PBKS vs CSK: Punjab vs Chennai duel in numbers; check details
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings are currently languishing in the 9th spot on the IPL 2022 points table with 2 wins and 5 losses from 7 matches.
Punjab Kings are a place above them on the points table (8th spot) with 3 wins and 4 losses from 7 matches played so far.
Punjab Kings have faced Chennai Super Kings earlier in the IPL 2022 tournament and it was the Punjab side that won the match by 54 runs.
Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 26 times out of which CSK has won 15 matches, while PBKS has registered 11 wins so far.
Coming to head ot head record in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings has an edge over Punjab Kings having won 2 matches, while PBKS has just one win.
