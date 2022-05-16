PBKS vs DC: Decoding Punjab's Playing XI against 5th-placed Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan is the top run-scorer for his side and will open the batting in tonight's game.
Jonny Bairstow has recently found his form after being promoted up the order and will continue to bat at No. 2.
Sri Lankan star Bhanuka Rajapaksa will most likely bat at the No. 3 position in tonight's game.
Liam Livingstone will continue to bat at his usual No. 4 position, where he has been batting really well.
Skipper Mayank Agarwal has demoted himself down the order and is expected to bat at the same position tonight.
Jitesh Sharma is one of the new talents who have proved their worth this season. He will bat at No. 6.
Rishi Dhawan has been performing well since being inducted into the playing XI. He will feature in tonight's game.
Arshdeep Singh has performed really well this season and will feature in the final XI tonight.
Kagiso Rabada has become Punjab's highest wicket-taker and will play against Delhi tonight.
Rahul Chahar is amongst the highest wicket-takers this season and will feature in tonight's game.
Harpreet Brar has also performed well this season and will be part of the playing XI tonight.
