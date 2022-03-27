PBKS vs RCB: Will Virat Kohli open? Predicted Playing XI under du Plessis
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will be the designated opener of the team, in their opening match of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on Sunday.
Anuj Rawat has been impressive in RCB's training camp, and is most likely to open the batting alongside the skipper.
Former skipper Virat Kohli is expected to bat at No. 3 for RCB in their tournament opener.
Mahipal Lomoror will be the key for RCB's middle order in the absence of Glenn Maxwell.
Dinesh Karthik will have the responsibility of scoring runs in the middle order, alongside handling the wicketkeeping duties.
Sherfane Rutherford will be also expected to help RCB's middle order.
Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga will be expected to bat at no. 7 for RCB alongside bringing in use his wrist spinning skills.
Harshal Patel will be the lead pacer of RCB's bowling unit, and will also look to add valuable runs with the bat if needed.
Shahbaz Nadeem is also expected to be the second spinner in RCB's playing XI against Punjab Kings.
Mohammed Siraj is also a top pacer, who will be expected to shine for the team in their tournament opener.
David Willey is also expected to provide strength to RCB's bowling in the absence of Josh Hazlewood.
