Vishal Tiwari

Apr 09 ,2023

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2023: Impact players to watch out for
Image: BCCI
Heinrich Klaasen is expected to be one of the five impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image: SA20
Marco Jansen could be another impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Image: SA20
Fazalhaq Farooqi is likely to be one of the five impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image: PTI
Mayank Markande is expected to be among the five impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image: BCCI
Harpreet Singh could be another impact player for Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Image: AP
Atharva Taide is likely to be one of the five impact players for the Punjab Kings. Image: SLC
Rishi Dhawan is expected to be among the five impact players for Punjab Kings. Image: BCCI
Matthew Short could be another impact player for Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Image: CA
Find Out More