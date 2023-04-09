Vishal Tiwari
Apr 09 ,2023
PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2023: Impact players to watch out for
Image: BCCI
Heinrich Klaasen is expected to be one of the five impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: SA20
Marco Jansen could be another impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Image: SA20
Fazalhaq Farooqi is likely to be one of the five impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: PTI
Mayank Markande is expected to be among the five impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: BCCI
Harpreet Singh could be another impact player for Punjab Kings on Wednesday.
Image: AP
Atharva Taide is likely to be one of the five impact players for the Punjab Kings.
Image: SLC
Rishi Dhawan is expected to be among the five impact players for Punjab Kings.
Image: BCCI
Matthew Short could be another impact player for Punjab Kings on Wednesday.
Image: CA
