'Peaky Blinders' & other crime dramas to watch online this weekend
'Ozark' is an American crime drama series streaming on Netflix. It recently premiered its season 4, which created a massive buzz online. The story centres around how a family gets involved in money laundering operations.
'Peaky blinders' is a period-crime drama that is set in 1918 after the first World War and follows the story of a gangster family who calls themselves the Peaky Blinders, led by Tommy Shelby.
'Prison break' is an American series that centres around the life of Scofield as he tries to break into a prison in order to rescue his innocent brother who was sentenced to death row.
'Bad blood' is a crime drama series that revolves around the life of a Mafia boss in Montreal.
The 'Making of the Mob' tells the story of a gang of Sicilian men who go on to build one of the most massive American-Italian criminal empires.
'Godfather of Harlem' is set in the 1960s and follows the journey of the infamous crime boss, Bumpy Johnson, on his quest to regain his place of power in Harlem after returning from prison.