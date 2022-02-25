'Peaky Blinders' season 6 premiere: Sophie Rundle, Kate Phillips, & more spotted
The world premiere of 'Peaky Blinder's season 6 took place on Friday in UK. The premiere was attended by several cast members of the show. Sophie Rundle who plays Ada Shelby was also seen on the red carpet.
Amber Anderson who will be introduced as one of the main characters in season 6 also attend the premiere.
Natasha O'Keeffe who plays Elizabeth “Lizzie” Shelby wore a black evening gown as she attended the premiere of 'Peaky Blinders' season 6.
Finn Cole who plays Michael Gray was seen on the red-carpet.
Creator of the show Steven Knight was seen sharing a hug with O'Keeffe at the premiere. Cillian Murphy couldn't attend the premiere as he had prior commitments.
'Peaky Blinder' season 6 will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, Febraury 27.
