Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 20 ,2022
Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch launched in India: Check price and specifications here
The Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch features a 1.81-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 289 pixels per inch.
As seen in the image, the watch supports more than 100 sports modes including cycling, running, walking and more.
The smartwatch comes with a microphone and speaker system that enables Bluetooth calling.
While the smartwatch comes with over 10 watch faces pre-installed, it supports over 100+ watch faces.
Additionally, the Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch also has multiple inbuilt video games.
With blood pressure, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, the smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999.
