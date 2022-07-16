Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 16 ,2022
Pebble Spark Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched in India: Check specs and price
Image: Pebble
The Pebble Spark smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch HD display.
Image: Pebble
The smartwatch has a built-in speaker and microphone so that users can attend calls from the device.
Image: Pebble
The Pebble Spark smartwatch supports both Google Assistant and Siri.
Image: Pebble
The smartwatch is capable of monitoring blood oxygen, 24*7 heart rate monitoring and has multiple sports modes.
Image: Pebble
On a single charge, the battery of Pebble Spark can last for up to 7 days.
Image: Pebble
With an IP67 rating and smart notifications, the Pebble Spark smartwatch will be available for Rs. 1,999 from July 18, 2022.
Image: Pebble
