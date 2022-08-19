Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 19 ,2022
Pebble Venus smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and up to 3 days of battery life launched
Image: Pebble
The Pebble Venus comes with a 1.09-inch HD display.
Image: Pebble
The smartwatch features a speaker and microphone setup to facilitate Bluetooth calling.
Image: Pebble
The smartwatch supports various fitness-monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure and more.
Image: Pebble
Here is what the heart rate measurement screen of the smartwatch looks like.
Image: Pebble
The Pebble Venus comes with a 200 mAh battery and it is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 4,499.
Image: Pebble
