Peng Shuai: Complete timeline of events surrounding her mysterious disappearance
On November 2, 2021, Peng Shuai accused China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gouli of sexually assaulting her, by posting on her Weibo account.
Peng's whereabouts since making the revelations were unknown until a Chinese state run-media outlet released a video of her dining at a Beijing restaurant in November 13.
On November 14, WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon issued a statement saying he is glad to see the video but it isn't sufficient alone.
From November 15 to 17, many tennis superstars including ATP world no. 1 Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka voiced their concerns.
Between November 18 to 19, Steve Simson said to CNN that WTA might not hold big tournaments in China if a detailed investigation is not carried out.
While the Chinese Foreign Ministry continued to remain silent, their spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on November 20 that Peng's disappearance was 'not a diplomatic question', denying any awareness.
On November 21, IOC President Thomas Bech held a video call with Peng Shuai inquiring about her health, and then released a statement saying the tennis player is 'safe and well'.
The latest development about the case came on November 23, when China's Foreign Ministry refused to call Peng's disappearance a diplomatic matter.
