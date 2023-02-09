Anmol Singla
Feb 09 ,2023
People of Aleppo, Syria reel under loss of life & heritage after the quake
Image: AP
Syrian Civil Defence workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Aleppo, Syria
Image: AP
Residents walk through the destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighbourhood in eastern Aleppo
Image: AP
For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city became one of the civil war's fiercest battle zones
Image: AP
Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building in Aleppo
Image: AP
People walk through mounds of rubble which used to be high rise apartment buildings in the once rebel-held Ansari neighborhood in eastern Aleppo
Image: AP
Syrian men check the destruction of the old market in the old city of Aleppo
Image: AP
A mortar shall is seen in the foreground as people visit the heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque while the Aleppo citadel is seen in the background
Image: AP
People visit the courtyard of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, also known as the Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo
Image: AP
