People's Choice Awards 2021: From Dwayne Johnson to Scarlett, here's all who won big
Image: AP
'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' wins the award for The Reality Show of 2021
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Scarlett Johansson receives The Female Movie Star of 2021 for 'Black Widow' while the movie wins The Movie of 2021 award
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
'Loki' bags the award for The Show of 2021 while the actor Tom Hiddleston gets The Male TV Star of 2021 for 'Loki'
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Ellen Pompeo gets The Female TV Star of 2021 for 'Grey's Anatomy'
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Khloe Kardashian bags The Reality TV Star of 2021 for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Lil Nas X grabs the award for The Male Artist of 2021
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Adele becomes The Female Artist of 2021
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Britney Spears bags the award for The Social Star of 2021
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
'Friends: The Reunion' wins The Pop Special of 2021
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
BTS bags three awards for Song of 2021 and Music Video of 2021 (Butter) and The Group of 2021
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
'Squid Game' wins The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 award
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice
Dwayne Johnson wins The Comedy Movie Star and The Male Movie Star of 2021 for 'Jungle Cruise'
Image: Twitter/@peopleschoice