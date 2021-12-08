People's Choice Awards 2021: Stars put their best foot forward on the red carpet
Image: AP
Laverne Cox wears a purple feathery strapless outfit as she walks on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards 2021
Image: AP
Karamo Brown walks in style sporting a blue coloured suit at the PCAs red carpet
Image: AP
JoJo Siwa sports a cute pink coloured V-Neck dress with a vibrant smile on her face
Image: AP
Lil Rey Howery stuns in a checkered pattern suit with a snazzy pair of glasses as he poses for the camera
Image: AP
Iman Shumpert dons a crown-black half and half overcoat on a black leather attire on the PCAs red carpet
Image: AP
Kenan Thompson, who will be hosting the PCAs this year, walks on the red carpet wearing a blue coloured suit with a white shirt
Image: AP
Charli D'Amelio arrives on the red carpet donning a glossy red attire with a gleeful smile on her face
Image: AP
Paris Jackson sports a snazzy brown pungle dress with a side slit as she walks on the red carpet
Image: AP
Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East arrive together at the People's Choice red carpet stunning in black and pink outfits respectively
Image: AP
Mindy Kaling poses for the camera in a shimmering black attire on the red carpet
Image: AP
Becky G stuns in a vibrant yellow outfit with a side slit as she walks on the people's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet
Image: AP
Porsha Williams dons an all-black look as she walks on the PCAs red carpet
Image: AP