'Permission to Dance' LA concert: Major highlights from BTS' live show
BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert marked the first in-person concert of the band in over 2 years.
Surprising the fans across the world, American singer Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS for the performance of their smash hit 'Butter'.
During the live show, BTS member Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, appeared in a new apple haircut and made all his fans drool over his new look. Jin also had a flower attached to the little ponytail that he tied with a red ribbon
BTS boy band leader, RM addressed the crowd on the first day with his powerful speech. He began by stating how he was thinking while sitting on the bus that he will definitely miss this moment in his 40s, 50s, and 60s.
The concert held at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium witnessed its first-ever 4-sell outs of a single band or artist.
BTS member Jinmin left fans emotional on the first day after he thanked everyone for coming to watch their offline concert and spoke his heart put by saying that the BTS band lived for their fans.
Suga stole many hearts at the concert by sporting his new ginger hairdo reflecting his fierce charisma on stage.
