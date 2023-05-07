Hardika Gupta
May 07 ,2023
PewDiePie, Marzia Bisognin are all set to embrace parenthood
@pewdiepie/Instagram
PewDiePie tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin on August 20, 2019.
@pewdiepie/Instagram
They tied the knot exactly eight years since they met.
@pewdiepie/Instagram
The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year.
@pewdiepie/Instagram
They shared that they have been keeping this news as a secret since November 2022.
@pewdiepie/Instagram
Their baby is due in August.
@pewdiepie/Instagram
Find Out More