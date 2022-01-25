Philips launches two TWS earphones in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Philips
The Philips TAT2236 true wireless earphones come in four vibrant colours, including black, green, pink and white, ideal for those who wish to own a unique pair of TWS. Under the hood, the earphones have 12mm neodymium drivers.
Image: Philips
The Philips TAT2236 do not have silicone ear tips and the earbuds fit directly in the ears, like the original Apple AirPods. These earbuds are IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and can be used in mono mode. They charge via a USB-C port and offer up to 6 hours of playtime on one charge.
Image: Philips
The Philips TAT2206 truly wireless earphones also come in four colours, including black, green, white and pink. These are different from the last one as they have an in-ear fit with silicone tips.
Image: Philips
Under the hood, the Philips TWS have a 6mm driver. They respond to a frequency range of 20 - 20,000 Hz. These support SBC as the Bluetooth supported codec and come with three profiles.
Image: Philips
Both the earphones have built-in microphones for talking hands-free calls and accessing the smartphone assistant. These also feature a Type-C port.
Image: Philips
While the Philips TAT2206BK will be available at Rs. 3,499, the Philips TAT2236BK will be available for Rs. 3,399. Both the earphones will be available soon.
Image: Philips