Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 19 ,2022
Philips Momentum 3000 gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate launched in India
Image: Philips
The Philips Momentum 3000 series comes in two screen sizes - 27-inch and 23.8-inch.
The monitors are equipped with an FHD screen and support Nvidia G-Sync.
The monitor comes with SmartErgoBase, which is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture.
The Philips Momentum 3000 series comes with a single DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports.
Out of the two monitors, the Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA is available on Amazon for Rs. 22,799.
