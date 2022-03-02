Philips TAT4506BK/00 truly wireless earphones launched in India: Check price and specs
Image: Philips
The Philips TAT4506BK/00 truly wireless earbuds come with a 10mm diameter and have a frequency response range of of 20 - 20,000 Hz.
Image: Philips
The charging case of the Philips TAT4506BK/00 offers an 18 hour total charge time and up to 6 hours of playtime from the earbuds.
Image: Philips
The charging case of the Philips TAT4506BK/00 takes about two hours to juice up. It charges over a USB-C cable.
Image: Philips
The wireless earphones support four Bluetooth profiles including A2DP, AVRCP, HFP and it streams in SBC audio codec.
Image: Philips
The Bluetooth version of the earbuds is 5.0 and it also has a IPX4 rating, which makes it ideal for wearing during workouts.
Image: Philips
Along with active noise cancellation, touch controls and a built-in microphone, the Philips TAT4506BK/00 are priced at Rs. 7,099 in India.
Image: Philips