Photos of Virat Kohli's last day at office as India's T20I skipper
Virat Kohli's final practice session as Team India's T20I skipper
Virat Kohli at the toss as he led the Men In Blue for one final time in the shortest format of the game
Kohli & Co. were involved in a memorable team huddle ahead of their last T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture against Namibia
Virat & Team India mentor MS Dhoni were seen having a discussion moments before the start of India vs Namibia T20 WC game
The 'Captain Fearless' signed off from T20I captaincy with 30 wins from 50 games as India beat Namibia comfortably by nine wickets
