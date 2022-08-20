Sneha Biswas

Aug 20 ,2022

Pics that prove Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor are new BFFs of Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are touted as the most popular actors in B-town. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
The duo share a great bond with each other and their social media is proof of that. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
From going out on trips together to making a special appearance on reality shows, Sara and Janhvi never fail to dish out some major BFF goals. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her and Janhvi Kapoor while teasing their new collaboration. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
The duo are also spotted chilling and hanging out with each other on numerous occasions. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
Morever, the two are also seen indulging in some intense workout sessions. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
Sara and Janhvi have become an integral part of each other's social media timeline. Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
