Sneha Biswas
Aug 20 ,2022
Pics that prove Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor are new BFFs of Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are touted as the most popular actors in B-town.
The duo share a great bond with each other and their social media is proof of that.
From going out on trips together to making a special appearance on reality shows, Sara and Janhvi never fail to dish out some major BFF goals.
On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her and Janhvi Kapoor while teasing their new collaboration.
The duo are also spotted chilling and hanging out with each other on numerous occasions.
Morever, the two are also seen indulging in some intense workout sessions.
Sara and Janhvi have become an integral part of each other's social media timeline.
