Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 28 ,2023
Piyush Chawla registers unwanted IPL record
Image: AP
Piyush Chawla became the first bowler to concede 200 sixes in the history of IPL. He has conceded 201 so far.
Image: AP
Yuzvendra Chahal has been hit for 194 sixes in his IPL career so far.
Image: AP
Ravindra Jadeja has conceded 192 maximums in 196 games in his IPL career so far.
Image: AP
R Ashwin has been hit for 184 sixes in the 194 matches he has played in the IPL.
Image: AP
Amit Mishra has conceded 181 sixes over the years in the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI
Dwayne Bravo is the only player on the list who has announced his retirement. He was hit for 155 sixes in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
