PKL 2021-22: Top 5 raiders to watch out for on Day 1
Image: PKL / Bengaluru Bulls / Instagram
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has single-handedly won matches for Bengaluru Bulls in the past. He was instrumental in the Bulls winning the Season 6 title. He would look to make an explosive start versus U Mumba in Match 1.
Image: Bengaluru Bulls / Instagram
Rohit Kumar is one of the finest raiders in PKL and has led Bengaluru Bulls to their maiden PKL title. This year he will be donning a Telugu Titans jersey and will hope to perform well right from Match no 1.
Image: Bengaluru Bulls / Instagram
Siddharth Desai took PKL by storm in his debut season for U Mumba. He continued his good performance following his move to Telugu Titans. Desai will be a key element this season as well for Titans to succeed.
Image: Telugu Titans/ Instagram
Maninder Singh has turned into a prolific raider since joining Bengal Warriors. Having failed to play the final last season due to injury he will look to help the team retain the crown in Season 8.
Image: Bengal Warriors / Instagram
Pardeep Narwal is set to unleash himself in Season 8 with his new team UP Yoddha. He will be hoping to hit the stride right from Match 1 against Bengal Warriors.
Image: UP Yoddha / Instagram