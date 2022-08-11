Vishal Tiwari
Aug 11 ,2022
PKL Auction 2022: 5 top players who went unsold in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction
prokabaddi.com
Sandeep Narwal went unsold in the latest auction for PKL season 9. His performance had dipped last year.
prokabaddi.com
Ajay went unsold at the PKL 9 auctions despite being one of the leading right raiders in the league.
prokabaddi.com
Rohit Kumar going unsold at the auctions was very surprising since he has been phenomenal in the league.
prokabaddi.com
Prashanth Kumar Rai, who has played for four different teams in PKL, went unsold in the auctions.
prokabaddi.com
Hadi Oshtorak, who comes from Iran, went unsold in the latest auctions despite being a regular in the league for the past several years.
prokabaddi.com
Find Out More