Jun 24 ,2023
Player expected to make a comeback in Asia Cup 2023
Image: AP
Players who are expected to make return to Indian team in Asia Cup 2023.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia due to a back injury.
Image: AP
Shreyas Iyer is reported to return to the team in the Asia Cup 2023 and is undergoing his rehab period in the NCA, Bengaluru.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul sustained a thigh injury in the Indian Premier League 2023 while playing for LSG against RCB.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul underwent surgery in London and now is going under his rehabilitation period in NCA, Bengaluru.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of the Indian cricket team for quite a while and has been troubled with his back injury.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah underwent back surgery in London and now also going through his recovery period in the NCA, Bengaluru.
Image: BCCI
