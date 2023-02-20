Vishal Tiwari
Feb 20 ,2023
Players Australia may drop and include after India thrashing
Image: AP
David Warner has not been in good form with just 26 runs in 2 matches.
Image: AP
Cameron Greem may replace Warner in 3rd Test in Australia's middle-order.
Image: AP
Renshaw came as a substitute in 2nd Test but could not create an impact.
Image: AP
Ashton Agar may come in as Matt Renshaw's replacement in 3rd Test.
Image: AP
Kuhnemann was not as impactful despite being parachuted in Delhi.
Image: AP
Hazlewood may come in and help share some pace-bowling workload.
Image: AP
Find Out More