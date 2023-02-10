Saksham nagar
Feb 10 ,2023
Players likely to get most expensive deals in upcoming WPL auction
Image: Asian Cricket Council
Let's have a look at the players likely to get the highest bids in the WPL auction.
Image: BCCIWOMEN/Twitter
India opener Smriti Mandhana is a complete T20I player and has made many runs for Team India. She can get an expensive bid in the auction.
Image: bcci.tv
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is an explosive batter and a good captain. She can also get a good price in the WPL auction.
Image: AP
Deandra Dottin is an excellent all-rounder and has won West Indies many matches single-handedly. With a base price of 50 lakhs, she can also get a good value.
Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been winning matches for her team from a long time. Perry can be one of the most expensive buys for WPL franchises.
Image: bcci.tv
New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine is an explosive batter and a useful bowler. Devine can get a good price in the WPL auction.
England player Sophie Ecclestone is an England left-arm spinner and also a good bowler. She can be amongst the most expensive players in the WPL auction.
Image: bcci.tv
These were the players who can fetch expensive deals in the upcoming WPL auction, but there can be more players in the list.
Image: BCCIWOMEN/Twitter
