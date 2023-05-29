Saksham nagar
May 29 ,2023
Players to bowl most number of 'Dot balls' in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the list of bowlers to bowl the most dot balls in the Indian Premier League 2023.
Image: AP
SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the responsibility to bowl with the new ball for his team and has bowled 128 dot balls in 14 IPL 2023 matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT leg spinner Rashid Khan is on number 4 in the list and has bowled 132 dot balls in 16 matches of IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande stands 3rd in the list and has bowled 133 dot balls in the 15 matches he has played.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohammed Siraj while playing for RCB has bowled 162 dot balls in the 14 games he has played.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT pacer Mohammed Shami leads the tally of purple cap and has also bowled 188 dot balls in the 16 games he has played.
Image: BCCI/IPL
