Saksham nagar
Jun 11 ,2023
Players to feature in most number of Grand-Slam Finals
Tennis players to appear in most Grand Slam finals.
American Tennis player Pete Sampras made it to 18 Tennis Grand Slam finals in which he was able to 14 titles.
Legendary American Tennis player Ivan Lendl made it to 19 Tennis Grand Slam finals and was able to win 9 titles in his whole career.
Spanish Tennis player Rafael Nadal has made it to 30 Grand Slam finals in which he has been able to win 22 titles.
Swiss Tennis star Rafael Nadal has made it to a total of 31 Tennis Grand Slams and has won 20 titles out of them.
Serbian Tennis player tops the list and till now has played a total of 33 Grand Slam finals and has been able to 22 titles in his whole career.
