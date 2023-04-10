Prateek Arya
Apr 10 ,2023
Players to hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL
Image: BCCI
Chris Gayle was the initiator of the list. He smashed 5 sixes in an over during his famous knock of 175 against Pune Warriors India in 2012.
Image: BCCI
Rahul Tewatia announced himself at the IPL stage when in 2020 he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja targeted the eventual Purple Cap Winner Harshal Patel and took him out 5 times in 2021.
Image: BCCI
Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder picked the over of Shivam Mavi in the 2022 IPL match against KKR to hammer 5 sixes.
Image: BCCI
Jason Holder is now currently a part of Rajasthan Royals.
Image: BCCI
The latest addition in the list is Rinku Singh. Singh took Yash Dayal for cleaners in the last over of the KKR vs GT game in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
