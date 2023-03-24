Saksham nagar
Mar 24 ,2023
Players to hit longest sixes in the history of IPL
Image: BCCI
Here's a consolidated list of players to hit the longest sixes in the history of IPL
Image: BCCI
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh hit a six of 119 meters while playing for KXIP in the year 2009.
Image: BCCI
Universe Boss and former RCB batsman Chris Gayle hit a six of 119 meters in the year 2016.
Image: BCCI
Former RCB batsman Robin Uthappa is known for his class but has hit a six of 120 meters in IPL 2010.
Image: BCCI
Former KXIP captain and opener Adam Gilchrist while playing in IPL 2011 hit a six of 122 meters.
Image: BCCI
Praveen Kumar is often for his bowling and is also second on the list and has hit a six of 124 meters.
Image: BCCI
Former CSK player Albie Morkel is at the top of the list and has hit six of 125 meters in the IPL 2008.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More