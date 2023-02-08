Saksham nagar
Feb 08 ,2023
Players to make their debut in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Image: bcci.tv
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia starts from 9th February which will also be an opportunity for some new payers to make their debut.
Image: bcci.tv
With many players missing the series from both the sides, lets have a look at players who can make there debut in the series.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav is the first who can make his debut in the first Test as he has been in immense form in the limited overs and can be a good choice at no 5.
Image: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram
With Rishabh Pant not available Ishan Kishan can be a good option in his place. Ishan is an attacking batsman and can also play down the order.
Image: AP
KS Bharat has been in the India squad for quite some time and he will be a key contender to play as a wicketkeeper in the first Test.
Image: bcci.tv
Lance Morris has performed well in Australia's domestic cricket and is in key contention to make his debut in the first Test.
Image: Lance Morris/ Instagram
Todd Murphy has performed well in BBL and due to Team India's spin friendly pitches he can make his debut in the first Test.
Image: Todd Murphy/ Instagram
The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Nagpur from 9th February.
Image: bcci.tv
