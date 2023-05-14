Vishal Tiwari
May 14 ,2023
Players to score a century in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Harry Brook scored the first century of IPL 2023. He smashed 100* against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image: BCCI
Venkatesh Iyer scored Kolkata's 1st century since 2008. He scored 104 against Mumbai Indians.
Image: BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL ton this season. He smashed 124 vs Mumbai Indians.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden IPl ton this season. He smashed 103* against Gujarat Titans.
Image: BCCI
Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden IPL ton against Delhi Capitals. He hit 103 runs.
Image: BCCI
