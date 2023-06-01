Aryan Suraj
Jun 01 ,2023
Players to score centuries in IPL 2023
Image- IPL
IPL 2023 has recorded the maximum number of centuries scored (12) in the last 16 years. Lets take a look at all the centuries scored by the players.
Image- IPL
9. Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings scored 1 century in the IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals.
Image- BCCI
8. Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals scored 1 century in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians.
Image- BCCI
7. Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 1 century in the IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image- AP
6. Venkatesh Iyer scored 1 century in the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians.
Image-BCCI
5. Heinrich Klaasen from Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 1 century in the IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Image-BCCI
4. Surya Kumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians scored 1 century in the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans.
Image- AP
3. Cameroon Green from Mumbai Indians scored 1 century in the IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image- BCCI
2. Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore has scored 2 IPL 2023 centuries against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image- BCCI
1. Shubman Gill from Gujarat Titans has scored 3 centuries in the IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
Image- AP
