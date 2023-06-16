Saksham nagar
Jun 16 ,2023
Players to take most number of wickets in The Ashes
Former Aussie pacer Dennis Lillee stands at number five and has taken 128 wickets in 24 Ashes Tests.
English fast bowler Stuart Broad is in the fourth spot and has taken 131 wickets in 35 Ashes Test matches.
Hugh Trumble stands at number three and has been able to take 141 wickets in 31 Tests he played in the Ashes.
Forer Aussie bowler Glenn McGrath is in second place and has taken 157 wickets from 30 Ashes Tests.
Shane Warne holds the first spot and the veteran has taken 195 wickets in 36 Ashes Tests.
