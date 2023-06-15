Aryan Suraj
Jun 15 ,2023
Players to watch out for in The Ashes 2023
Image-AP
The Ashes 2023 will start on June 16, 2023. After Australia won the WTC recently, let's take a look at the best players from both sides:
Image-AP
Marnus Labuschagne is one of the best players in the Australian team, the No. 3 will eye to tear up the English bowlers.
Image-AP
Steve Smith was a big threat to India in the WTC final 2023 and will aim to repeat his world-class batting against England.
Image-AP
Scott Boland was one of the best performers in the last Ashes and will be a big threat to English batsmen in this competition.
Image-AP
Travis Head is currently one of the best batsmen in the Australian cricket team, and his batting can pose a significant threat to English bowlers.
Image-AP
Joe Root had the highest runs in the WTC 2021–23 cycle and is England's biggest cheat code against Australia.
Image-AP
Harry Brook will play his first Ashes match in 2023, and the 24-year-old has been performing exceptionally well recently and will be hoping to continue.
Image-AP
Zak Crawley played a great game against Ireland recently and will be a player to keep an eye on vs Australia.
Image-AP
Ben Stokes will be a rock for England team during the Ashes 2023 as his iconic performances in the past speak for themselves.
Image-AP
