Players unfortunate to miss out on India's T20I squad for New Zealand series
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan last featured for India during the Sri Lanka series where he led the team and was unfortunate to have not been picked for New Zealand series.
Image: Indian cricket Team / Instagram
Sanju Samson has been really unlucky when it comes to playing matches for India and once again he was ignored for the New Zealand series.
Image: ICC
Arshdeep Singh picked up 18 wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Despite such good performance he was unfortunate to miss out on selection.
Image: Punjab Kings/ BCCI
Varun Chakravarthy has struggled with injuries and did not have a great T20 World Cup either. However, to drop him after only one bad series is unfortunate
Image: Indian cricket Team / Instagram