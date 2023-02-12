Saksham nagar
Feb 12 ,2023
Players who are likely to return in second Test
Image: bcci.tv
Let's have a look at the players who can or are set to return in the second Test match.
Image: bcci.tv
Shubman Gill was not included in the first Test despite good form, with KL Rahul not performing well in the 1st Test Gill can play in the 2nd Test.
Image: AP
Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the 1st Test due to injury and is also not expected to play the 2nd Test.
Image: AP
Cameron Green is recovering from his finger and if he recovers well he can play the second Test match.
Image: AP
Josh Hazlewood was ruled out in the 1st match but there is a high probability that he can play 2nd Test.
Image: AP
Australia has been the most affected with the injuries and they certainly want there main players to be back soon.
Image: bcci.tv
Team India has also lost some of the key players before but with the comprehensive in the 1st Test they are not likely to make changes.
Image: bcci.tv
Find Out More