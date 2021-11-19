Players who can replace Tim Paine as Australia's Test Captain
Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter
Steve Smith had led the Australian team for 4 years until the sandpaper scandal happened in 2018. He can also contribute with the bat while leading the side.
Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter
Pat Cummins can be considered for the captaincy option due to his performance over the years. If he gets the nod he would be the first pacer to lead Australia's Test team on a permanent basis.
Image: ICC / Twitter
Marnus Labuschagne was tipped by Tim Paine as a future Australia skipper. Even though he is inexperienced to lead the team, his onfield performances show the quality of a future leader.
Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter
Nathan Lyon's name for the captaincy role might surprise you but the off-spinner is a popular figure in the dressing room and will be a good choice for the next couple of years.
Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter