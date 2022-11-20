Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 20 ,2022
Players who could be among the first goalscorers at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Image: AP/@LaTri/Twitter
33-year-old Enner Valencia is one of the top players, who could score during the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match.
Image: AP
Valencia is Uruguay's all-time top goal scorer with 35 goals in 74 games and will make his second FIFA World Cup appearance.
Image: @LaTri/Twitter
21-year-old Moises Caicedo is another top player from Ecuador, who could be one of the first goal scorers in the World Cup.
Image: @LaTri/Twitter
Moises has the experience of playing for Brighton and has been linked with top Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Image: AP
Akram Afif contributed with 15 assists in 12 games for Qatar in the Asian Cup and Gold Cup tournaments.
Image: AP
He has also scored 24 goals for Qatar in 83 international games and is known for his partnership with Almoez Ali.
Image: AP
Speaking of Ali, he was Qatar’s top goal scorer during the Asian and the Gold Cup.
Image: AP
Almoez Ali has scored 39 goals in 82 appearances for his national team.
Image: AP
