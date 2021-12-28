Players who could be selected in SA ODI Series after Vijay Hazare Trophy heroics
Image: BCCI Domestic/ Twitter
Ruturaj Gaikwad finished Vijay Hazare Trophy as the leading run-getter scoring 4 centuries in 5 matches. With such strong performance, he has certainly made a strong case for himself.
Image: BCCI Domestic/ Twitter
Rishi Dhawan skippered Himachal Pradesh to their maiden ODI championship and he did that by putting a superb all-around show with bat and ball. He scored 458 runs and picked up 17 wickets.
Image: BCCI Domestic/ Twitter
Venkatesh Iyer made his way into the Indian team on the back of IPL performances. He once again made a case for selection for South Africa tour after a great performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal has been in and out of the white ball setup for some time now. He picked up 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has once again brought himself in spotlight.
Image: RCB/ Instagram
Washington Sundar is pushing for a place in the Indian setup and his 16 wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy might bring him in contention for the South Africa tour.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Dinesh Karthik smashed a century in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy to give selectors a reminder about the amount of cricket left in him. The Tamil Nadu cricketer scored a total of 376 runs but the team fell short of target.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Shahrukh Khan during the Vijay Hazare Trophy showed his potential as the finisher and India selectors might give him a look in for the South Africa series.
Image: Punjab Kings/ Twitter