Suraj Alva
Nov 18 ,2022
Players who could stack the odds in India's favour against Kiwis in 1st T20I
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
After T20 World Cup exit Team India is all set to face New Zealand in the three-match T20I series, The first match is set to be played in wellington.
Image: AP
Ahead of the first T20I, we take a look at Indian players who could make a huge impact
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
After a decent T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya is set to lead the team in New Zealand. The all-rounder will look to lead the team from front with bat and ball.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh ended the T20 World Cup as India's leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer will look to carry the form in the New Zealand series.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav is currently in the form of his life and had a handy T20 World Cup. He will be key to India's success in the New Zealand series.
Image: AP
Umran Malik can dismantle opposition batting with his pace. In the favourable New Zealand condition he will look present solid case for long-term selection in t
Image: PTI
After not getting game in T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal aims to make strong statement. The leg spinner will also look to improve record in New Zealand.
Image: AP
Shubman Gill comes into this series after a stellar run in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will look to present his case as KL Rahul's successor with a strong show.
Image: AP
