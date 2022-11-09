Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 09 ,2022
Players who could stack the odds in New Zealand's favour in the 1st T20 WC semi-final
Image: AP
Finn Allen has scored 91 runs off four games in the T20 WC so far and notably hit 42 off 16 during the 89-run win against Australia.
Image: AP
Devon Conway also played a match-winning knock of 92* off 58 while also taking two catches against Australia. He has scored 124 runs in four games.
Image: AP
Glenn Phillips is New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the T20 WC with 195 runs at an average of 48.75 and SR of 163.86. He hit 104 runs vs Sri Lanka.
Image: AP
Kane Williamson played a match-winning knock of 61 off 35 against Ireland. He has scored 132 runs so far in four games in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Mitchell Santner is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the tournament with 8 wickets in four games, with the best performance of 3/31.
Image: AP
Tim Southee has notched up seven wickets for the Kiwis in four games, with the best figures of 3/6 vs the 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia.
Image: AP
Lockie Ferguson has also contributed with seven wickets so far with the best performance of 3/22.
Image: AP
Trent Boult is another top player for New Zealand as he has registered six wickets so far with the best figures of 4/13.
Image: AP
