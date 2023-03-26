Saksham nagar
Mar 26 ,2023
Players who have won the Most Valuable Player award in all seasons of IPL
Image: BCCI
A glimpse of the list of players who have won the Most Valuable Player award in all seasons of IPL
Former RR batsman was the Most Valuable Player award in the inaugaral season of the Indian Premier League
Image: BCCI
Deccan Chargers batsman Adam Gilchrist won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2009 for his brilliant performance with the bat.
Image: BCCI
India legend Sachin Tendulkar playing for MI has many records in IPL. Sachin was the Most Valuable Player award winner in IPL 2010
Image: BCCI
Former RCB batsman and Universe Boss was the leading run scorer in IPL 2011 due to which he won the Most Valuable Player award.
Image: BCCI
KKR off spinner Sunil Narine has been a one of the 'X' factors for KKR and he also won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2012 due to his quality.
Image: BCCI
Shane Watson was named as the Most Valuable Player award winner due to his consistent all around performance for RR in IPL 2013.
Image: BCCI
Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell had a brilliant IPL 2014 with the bat for PBKS. He was the Most Valuable Player award winner in that season.
Image: BCCI
Andre Russell is one of the consistent performers of KKR and he also performed for them in IPL 2015 due to which he won the Most Valuable Player award.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli had a tremendous IPL 2016 with the bat for RCB due to which he was named as the Most Valuable Player award winner.
Image: BCCI
England Test captain playing for RPS in IPL 2017 showed brilliant batting and bowling skills. He was the Most Valuable Player award winner in that season.
Image:BCCI
KKR off spinner Sunil Narine traps the batsman with his off spin which has been one of the reasons that he won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2018.
Image: BCCI
Andre Russell has won KKR matches with his explosive batting in IPL 2019 and many seasons. He was named as the Most Valuable Player award winner in that season
Image: BCCI
Jofra Archer impressed with his pace and bounce in IPL 2020 and this was one of the reasons he won the Most Valuable Player award for RR.
Image: BCCI
Harshal Patel also known as 'Purple Patel' was the leading wickettaker in the IPL 2021. He was named as the Most Valuable Player award winner for RCB.
Image: BCCI
RR batsman Jos Buttler has an excellent season with the bat in the IPL 2022 which was of the main reason he won the Most Valuable Player award,
Image: BCCI
Find Out More