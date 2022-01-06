Players who made their debut in 90s, still playing cricket in 2022
Image: AP
Chris Gayle made his cricketing debut in 1998/99 and the Jamaican is still an international cricketer, who is awaiting his farewell.
Shoaib Malik has been an integral part of Pakistan's middle-order since his ODI debut in 99' and continues to play a big role in the middle order.
Mithali Raj's international career has spanned more than two decades. The batter is still active and leads the national side.
MS Dhoni started his domestic career towards the end of 99' and though he has retired from international cricket, still plays in the IPL.
Peter Siddle is another active cricketer who first was seen in action in the 90s and currently plays for Tasmania and is Adelaide Strikers's skipper.
Sir Alastair Cook might not be around the international scene but still plays for Essex.