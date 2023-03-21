Prateek Arya
Mar 21 ,2023
Players who will earn more than Virat Kohli in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli earns a jaw dropping 15 crores playing for RCB in IPL. However, there are 7 players who earn more than him. Let's take a look at them.
Image: BCCI
Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Nicholas Pooran earns 16 crores.
Image: BCCI
Retained by CSK yet again, Ravindra Jadeja makes a whopping 16 crores playing in yellow.
Image: BCCI
The captain of Mumbai Indians the leader who has won them 6 titles, Rohit Sharma earns 16 crores in IPL.
Image: BCCI
CSK's new recruit Ben Stokes will earn 16.25 crores in IPL.
Image: BCCI
The captain of LSG, KL Rahul makes 17 crores in IPL.
Image: BCCI
Cameron Green, who will make his IPL debut in 2023 for Mumbai Indians will receive 17.5 crores.
Image: BCCI
Sam Curran is highest earner in IPL. He will get 18.50 crores from Punjab Kings' account in IPL.
Image: BCCI
