Anirban Sarkar
Feb 08 ,2023
Players with most ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year awards
Image: AP
Virat Kohli tops the list with two ICC Men's Cricketer of the year awards to his name. He got these awards in 2017 and 2018.
Image: BCCI
Babar Azam is the latest entrant to the list as he was adjudged the ICC Men's Cricketer of the year for the year 2022
Image: AP
Ricky Ponting also has two ICC Men's Cricketer of the year awards in his tally. He picked up these awards in 2006 and 2007.
Image: Ricky Ponting/Twitter
Shaheen Afridi also won the ICC Men's Cricketer of the year once in the year of 2021
Image: AP
Ben Stokes was the recipient of the ICC Men's Cricketer of the year back in 2019
Image: AP
