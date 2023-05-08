Saksham nagar
Players with 'Most sixes' in IPL 2023 so far
A look at the list of players to hit most sixes in IPL 2023 so far.
CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad till now has hit 384 runs in 10 IPL 2023 matches and has also hit 21 sixes so far in the tournament.
LSG opener Kyle Mayers has been one of the IPL 2023 so far and till now has hit 22 sixes in the 11 matches he has played till now.
RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell has been one of the team and has scored 262 runs in 10 games along with 23 sixes.
CSK batsman Shivam Dube stands 2nd in the list and till now has scored 290 runs in 11 matches and has also hit 24 sixes.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been the leading run-scorer of the tournament and till now has hit 29 sixes in the 10 matches he has played.
