Vishal Tiwari
Nov 28 ,2022
Players with the most sixes in a List A innings
Image: AP
D'Arcy Short has hit the most number of sixes in a List A innings. He has smashed 23 sixes.
Image: ICC
Eoin Morgan has hit the second-most number of sixes in a List A innings. He has smashed 17 sixes.
Image: cricket.com.au
Rohit Sharma has hit the joint third-most number of sixes (16) in a List A innings.
Image: BCCI
AB de Villiers has hit the joint third-most number of sixes (16) in a List A innings.
Image: ICC
Chris Gayle has also hit the joint third-most number of sixes (16) in a List A innings.
Image: ICC
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the latest to join the club by hitting the joint third-most sixes in a List A innings.
Image: Hotstar
