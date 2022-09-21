Gloria Methri
Sep 21 ,2022
PM-CARES Fund: Meet the newly-appointed Trustees & Advisors
PTI
Three eminent persons have been nominated as trustees of PM CARES Fund. These include TATA Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.
PTI
Former SC judge KT Thomas is also among the trustees. Thomas, who served as a judge of the Kerala HC for 12 yrs, was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2007.
PTI
The third trustee is former Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Kariya Munda. He has served as a Union Minister in the 1977 & 1999 BJP govt
Twitter
The Trust also appointed an advisory board comprising former Comptroller & Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi. He is the former Finance Secretary of India.
PTI
Former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy is also on this board. Wife of Narayana Murthy, Sudha is a well-known author and philanthropist.
PTI
'Teach for India' co-founder Anand Shah is the third member of the advisory board. He is an industrialist by profession.
Asia Group
PM Modi chaired a meeting with the new trustees & advisors, and expressed confidence that they would provide wider perspectives on the functioning of PM CARES.
ANI
